Temasek backed Sembcorp Green Infra filed 3,750cr IPO in Mumbai
Business
Sembcorp Green Infra, the Indian renewable energy arm of Temasek-backed Sembcorp Industries, just filed for a ₹3,750 crore IPO in Mumbai.
After pulling back from an earlier attempt in 2018, it is back with plans to raise funds and make a bigger mark on India's clean energy scene.
IPO proceeds repay about 3,000cr debt
Most of the money, about ₹3,000 crore, will go toward repaying debt.
The proceeds will be used in part to repay debt.