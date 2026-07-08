Temasek bets on Indian consumer, finance, healthcare in 2026 strategy
Business
Temasek, the big Singapore investment firm, is betting even more on India's booming consumer, finance, and healthcare sectors as part of its 2026 strategy.
With a hefty $401 billion portfolio, Temasek sees India's growing middle class and rapid infrastructure upgrades as major reasons for this push.
Temasek eyes 15% AI by 2031
Temasek wants to boost its investments in artificial intelligence from six percent to 15% by 2031: think semiconductors, cloud tech, data centers, and cool new AI apps.
Their Indian lineup already includes names like Haldiram's and upGrad.
The company says it's staying careful with its money despite global uncertainty; recently Manipal Health Enterprises got a green light for an IPO and Cult. Fit is eyeing fresh funding too.