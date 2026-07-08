Temasek Holdings sees long-term India growth despite short-term challenges

Temasek Holdings reports 10.5% portfolio growth

A big chunk of Temasek's investments is in Singapore companies like DBS, Singtel, and Singapore Airlines, all of which have strong ties to India through banking, telecom, and airline partnerships.

CEO Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara admitted currency swings have been tricky lately but said India still delivered solid results for its portfolio.

The company is especially interested in India's consumer, finance, and healthcare sectors, and even with global uncertainties slowing things down a bit, Temasek's portfolio grew 10.5% in the year to March 31, 2026.