Tempsens Instruments to open ₹95cr IPO on August 20
Business
Tempsens Instruments, a Rajasthan-based company known for making temperature sensors, is opening its ₹95 crore IPO on August 20.
The offer includes both new shares and some being sold by current owners, with the price band set to be revealed next Monday.
Tempsens IPO bidding ends August 24
If you're curious about investing, the anchor book opens August 19 and public bidding wraps up by August 24. Shares are expected to be allotted by August 25 and could start trading as soon as August 28.
Tempsens plans to use the funds for expanding its electrical heating business and paying off debt.
The company holds a solid spot in India's sensor market and just reported a profit jump of over 13% this year.