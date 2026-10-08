Tencent considers $5B bond sale to fund AI spending
What's the story
Chinese tech giant Tencent is considering raising up to $5 billion through an offshore bond sale, Bloomberg reported. The move comes as part of the company's strategy to ramp up investments in artificial intelligence (AI) and computing infrastructure. The bonds could be denominated in US dollars and offshore yuan, with a possible sale early this month.
Past transactions
Tencent's previous bond issuance
The potential bond sale comes after Tencent's $4.66 billion bond issue in June, its largest debt deal since 2020.
The proceeds from the June issuance were used for general corporate purposes, including AI development.
This move highlights the company's commitment to investing in advanced technologies and staying competitive in the global tech landscape.
Industry trend
Debt markets for AI funding
The news of Tencent's potential bond sale comes as global tech companies are turning to debt markets for funding their AI-related investments and infrastructure.
This trend continues despite rising concerns over the sector's stability.
Last month, Japanese tech investment conglomerate SoftBank Group raised some $11.1 billion through a corporate junk-bond offering to fund its own AI plans.