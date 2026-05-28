Tencent enables PayPal QR payments in WeChat Pay for tourists

China tourism rebound fuels cashless spending

This update is part of China's push to revive its tourism scene, which made up more than 4% of the country's economy in 2024.

Tourist numbers are climbing again, hitting more than 35 million last year, higher than before the pandemic.

To make things even smoother, Tencent won't charge transaction fees when you link your international bank card for the first time.

Digital payments are catching on fast: WeChat transactions by foreign travelers jumped nearly 80% earlier this year, and this new integration should make spending in China even easier.