Tencent pivots from gaming investments to AI and user-created games
Tencent, one of China's biggest tech players, is shifting gears, moving away from some gaming investments to focus more on artificial intelligence and fast-growing game sectors.
The company plans to drop underperforming studios, even if it means taking a hit, and is looking to boost games where users help create content (think Minecraft or Roblox).
This shake-up comes as Tencent faces tough competition in AI from rivals like Alibaba and ByteDance, plus a slowdown in the global gaming market.
Tencent keeps FromSoftware and PlatinumGames stakes
Tencent's stakes in major studios like FromSoftware and PlatinumGames aren't going anywhere for now.
Instead, the company is doubling down on smaller acquisitions through subsidiaries like Miniclip and investing early via its Venture Lab initiative.
The goal? To stay ahead by focusing on creative partnerships and high-growth opportunities in both gaming and AI.