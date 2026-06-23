Tencent pivots from gaming investments to AI and user-created games Business Jun 23, 2026

Tencent, one of China's biggest tech players, is shifting gears, moving away from some gaming investments to focus more on artificial intelligence and fast-growing game sectors.

The company plans to drop underperforming studios, even if it means taking a hit, and is looking to boost games where users help create content (think Minecraft or Roblox).

This shake-up comes as Tencent faces tough competition in AI from rivals like Alibaba and ByteDance, plus a slowdown in the global gaming market.