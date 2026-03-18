Tencent's WorkBuddy, QClaw hit WeChat, QQ, reaching 1B+ users Business Mar 18, 2026

Tencent just rolled out WorkBuddy (an all-scenario AI agent) and QClaw (a one-click OpenClaw installer/wrapper for WeChat and QQ), related to the OpenClaw open-source project.

The plan? Bring these smart tools to everyday apps like WeChat, QQ, and more, reaching more than 1 billion users.

WorkBuddy stands out for its fast local/out-of-the-box deployment and simplifies cloud configuration, though some features or model inference may still use cloud resources, and can handle more than 20 tasks like writing reports or drafting content.