Tencent's WorkBuddy, QClaw hit WeChat, QQ, reaching 1B+ users
Tencent just rolled out WorkBuddy (an all-scenario AI agent) and QClaw (a one-click OpenClaw installer/wrapper for WeChat and QQ), related to the OpenClaw open-source project.
The plan? Bring these smart tools to everyday apps like WeChat, QQ, and more, reaching more than 1 billion users.
WorkBuddy stands out for its fast local/out-of-the-box deployment and simplifies cloud configuration, though some features or model inference may still use cloud resources, and can handle more than 20 tasks like writing reports or drafting content.
WorkBuddy switches between top AI models
WorkBuddy lets you switch between top AI models (like Tencent HuanYuan, DeepSeek, GLM, Kimi, MiniMax) depending on what you need.
It's built on CodeBuddy tech to help engineers work faster; Tencent says it boosts R&D efficiency by over 20%.
No surprise: more than 1,000 people lined up at Tencent's Shenzhen headquarters for a free OpenClaw installation event.
Tencent's market value jumps by $30 billion
With these launches, Tencent is taking on Alibaba's Qwen, which remains competitive on benchmarking leaderboards but just lost a key developer this month.
Investors seem happy: Tencent shares jumped 4.5%. Since the release of QClaw and WorkBuddy, Tencent's market value has increased by about $30 billion.
Keep an eye out for their earnings report dropping later today (March 18).