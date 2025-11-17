Tenneco Clean Air IPO allotment finalized; listing on November 19

Tenneco Clean Air India, part of US-based Tenneco Inc., makes emission control systems and powertrain tech for cars and trucks. Their innovations help vehicle makers meet strict Bharat Stage VI pollution norms. Focused on cleaner air solutions, they leverage global R&D capabilities.

Other details

Allotment was finalized on November 17—shares will hit your demat soon if you got lucky.

Listing is set for November 19 on BSE and NSE.

The gray market hints at a possible debut around ₹519 per share, showing strong buzz thanks to Tenneco's solid reputation in clean tech.