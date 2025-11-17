Next Article
Tenneco Clean Air IPO allotment finalized; listing on November 19
Business
Tenneco Clean Air India's ₹3,600 crore IPO just wrapped up with huge demand—it was subscribed 61.79 times over.
The offer, open from November 12 to 14 at a price band of ₹378-₹397 per share, saw investors from all corners jumping in.
What does the company do?
Tenneco Clean Air India, part of US-based Tenneco Inc., makes emission control systems and powertrain tech for cars and trucks.
Their innovations help vehicle makers meet strict Bharat Stage VI pollution norms.
Focused on cleaner air solutions, they leverage global R&D capabilities.