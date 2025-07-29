TEPA: What to expect from India-EFTA trade deal

What's in it for you?

TEPA is set to bring $100 billion in investments to India over the next 15 years, focusing on areas like infrastructure, manufacturing, and pharma.

It also means more Swiss watches and chocolates in Indian shops thanks to duty-free imports.

Most importantly for young people: the deal aims to create a million new jobs by boosting manufacturing and exports—so it could open up fresh opportunities just as you're entering the workforce.

