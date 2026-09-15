Teradyne opens 1st India office in Bengaluru tech park

This new office is all about supporting India's fast-growing semiconductor industry: think chips that power everything from phones to cars.

Teradyne wants to team up with local startups, universities, and government agencies, tapping into Karnataka's engineering talent and helping put the state on the global semiconductor map.

As Minister Kharge put it, Priyank Kharge, Minister for Home, Information Technology, Biotechnology, and E-Governance, said, "We want companies like Teradyne to collaborate not only with the government, but also with our startups, institutions and Centers of Excellence."