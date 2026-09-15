Teradyne opens 1st India office in Bengaluru tech park
Teradyne, a global player in automated test equipment for semiconductors and electronics and advanced robotics systems, just opened its first India office in Bengaluru's Bagmane Cosmos Tech Park.
The launch event brought together Karnataka's Minister for Home, Information Technology, Biotechnology, and E-Governance Priyank Kharge and Teradyne executives, who shared their excitement about working more closely with Indian partners.
Teradyne to support India's semiconductor partnerships
This new office is all about supporting India's fast-growing semiconductor industry: think chips that power everything from phones to cars.
Teradyne wants to team up with local startups, universities, and government agencies, tapping into Karnataka's engineering talent and helping put the state on the global semiconductor map.
As Minister Kharge put it, Priyank Kharge, Minister for Home, Information Technology, Biotechnology, and E-Governance, said, "We want companies like Teradyne to collaborate not only with the government, but also with our startups, institutions and Centers of Excellence."