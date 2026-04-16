Tesco warns profits may dip amid Middle East conflict uncertainty

Tesco expects £3bn-£3.3bn profits, cuts prices

Looking ahead, Tesco expects profits between £3 billion to £3.3 billion and is doubling down on keeping prices low, having slashed prices on more than 10,000 products over the past year (in the year to 28 February 2026).

They're also investing in AI to save £500 million and help weather economic ups and downs.

CEO Ken Murphy says supporting UK households remains a priority, with staff bonuses and shareholder payouts reflecting their solid market position.