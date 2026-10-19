Tesla and SpaceX Q3 results amid Elon Musk's AI investments
SpaceX and Tesla are dropping their third-quarter results this week, and everyone is watching to see if Elon Musk's big AI investments are paying off. There is even buzz about a possible merger.
With Starlink's revenue rising and Tesla's car sales beating expectations, the big question is whether these wins can keep fueling Musk's ambitious tech projects, especially as Tesla faces high spending and negative free cash flow ahead of Tesla's annual meeting in December.
SpaceX $12.74B Tesla $27.88B 486,532 cars
SpaceX expects $12.74 billion in revenue.
Tesla is set for $27.88 billion in revenue after delivering 486,532 cars last quarter, even though cash flow is negative.
Investors are especially interested in Tesla's push into AI, think robotaxis and the Optimus robot, which could shape the company far beyond just making cars.