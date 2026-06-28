Tesla asks Delhi to include premium EVs under Policy 2.0
Tesla is asking the Delhi government to let its higher-priced electric cars, like the Model Y, qualify for perks under the upcoming EV Policy 2.0.
Right now, only EVs under ₹30 lakh get incentives, which leaves out Tesla's models that start at around ₹50.89 lakh.
Tesla says this price cap could slow down premium EV adoption just as India's market is picking up speed.
Delhi draft offers tax registration waivers
The draft policy offers a full waiver on road tax and registration fees for cheaper EVs until March 2030, plus a ₹1 lakh scrapping bonus if you trade in an old BS-IV or older vehicle registered in Delhi.
Since launching last year, Tesla has opened showrooms in places like Delhi and Gurugram, and even set up an Experience Center at Aerocity.
The company hopes removing the price limit will make advanced EVs more accessible.