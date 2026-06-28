Tesla asks Delhi to include premium EVs under Policy 2.0 Business Jun 28, 2026

Tesla is asking the Delhi government to let its higher-priced electric cars, like the Model Y, qualify for perks under the upcoming EV Policy 2.0.

Right now, only EVs under ₹30 lakh get incentives, which leaves out Tesla's models that start at around ₹50.89 lakh.

Tesla says this price cap could slow down premium EV adoption just as India's market is picking up speed.