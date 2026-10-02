Tesla delivers 486,532 cars in Q3 and must hit 311,448
Tesla just delivered 486,532 cars in the third quarter, way above what Wall Street expected, and its stock jumped 5%.
This is a big win for Tesla, especially since it's dealing with less tax support in the US and tough competition in China.
To keep the momentum going and avoid a third straight annual decline in deliveries, Tesla needs to deliver at least 311,448 vehicles next quarter.
Tesla launches unsupervised Cybercab in Austin
A lot of Tesla's $1.4 trillion value comes from its bets on AI and self-driving tech. It's rolling out robotaxi services in Texas and Florida, even launching Cybercab rides in Austin without safety supervisors.
In Europe, its Full Self-Driving software is now approved in eight countries, which could mean even more Teslas on the road soon.
Plus, demand is rising: Model Y is now France's top-selling car, and analysts think Tesla could deliver 1.82 million vehicles in 2026 as interest keeps climbing in Europe.