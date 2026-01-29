Tesla drops $2B into Elon Musk's xAI as part of major AI push

This move is all about supercharging Tesla's own artificial intelligence—especially for its Optimus robots, self-driving cars, and future semitrucks. The investment terms match what earlier investors got.

Teaming up for next-gen tech

Alongside the cash, Tesla and xAI entered into a framework agreement to evaluate potential AI collaborations between the companies.

This partnership aims to fast-track Tesla's Master Plan Part IV: making smarter robots and vehicles by blending digital smarts (like xAI's Grok language model) with real-world tech.