Tesla energy up 358% to $12.8B as battery deployments fall

Tesla plans Megapack 3 and Megablock

To turn things around, Tesla is rolling out two new products later this year, the Megapack 3 and a planned Megablock unit, aiming to keep its stronghold in North America's energy storage market (where it already owns nearly 40%).

Their large-scale battery solutions are still a top pick for project developers looking for reliable, affordable energy options, and these upcoming launches could help push growth even further.