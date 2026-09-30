Tesla lands $30B credit lines for Cybercab, Optimus, Semi
Business
Tesla has landed $30 billion in fresh credit lines to help bring its big ideas (like the Cybercab robotaxi, Optimus robot, and Tesla Semi) closer to reality.
The deal includes a $20 billion three-year delayed-draw term loan from Citibank and an $8 billion five-year revolving credit facility and a $2 billion revolving credit facility with a 364-day term from Wells Fargo, giving Tesla plenty of financial backup for its next moves.
Tesla expects $25B+ capex, keeps $40B+
Tesla also expects to spend at least $25 billion on capital expenditures in 2026.
Even with all this investment lined up, the company isn't planning to dip into these new funds just yet, thanks to having more than $40 billion already saved up.