Tesla lands $30B credit lines for Cybercab, Optimus, Semi

Tesla has landed $30 billion in fresh credit lines to help bring its big ideas (like the Cybercab robotaxi, Optimus robot, and Tesla Semi) closer to reality.

The deal includes a $20 billion three-year delayed-draw term loan from Citibank and an $8 billion five-year revolving credit facility and a $2 billion revolving credit facility with a 364-day term from Wells Fargo, giving Tesla plenty of financial backup for its next moves.