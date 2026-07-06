Tesla limits employee AI spending to $200 per week

Approval process

Managerial approval required for excess spending

The new policy mandates that employees who want to exceed the $200 weekly cap must seek managerial approval. Prior to this restriction, some software engineers were reportedly spending thousands of dollars every week on AI tokens, the usage-based units that determine the cost of interacting with AI models. This change is a major shift from Tesla's previous strategy of consolidating employee access to AI through an internal platform called Bottle Rocket.