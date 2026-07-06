Tesla limits employee AI spending to $200 per week
What's the story
Tesla has introduced a new policy, limiting its employees' spending on artificial intelligence (AI) tools to $200 per week. The decision was revealed in an internal memo seen by The Information. It comes as a stark contrast to the company's recent efforts encouraging extensive use of AI among its staff.
Approval process
Managerial approval required for excess spending
The new policy mandates that employees who want to exceed the $200 weekly cap must seek managerial approval. Prior to this restriction, some software engineers were reportedly spending thousands of dollars every week on AI tokens, the usage-based units that determine the cost of interacting with AI models. This change is a major shift from Tesla's previous strategy of consolidating employee access to AI through an internal platform called Bottle Rocket.
Information
Exemption for xAI's beta products
Interestingly, the $200 spending cap doesn't apply to beta versions of xAI's products. The artificial intelligence company was founded by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. This exemption effectively encourages employees who need higher AI usage to use Grok and Cursor's Composer model instead of other platforms.
Sector shift
Similar trends across tech industry
Tesla's move also mirrors a wider trend in the tech industry as companies reassess rising AI costs. The sector has started moving away from measuring employee productivity through maximum AI usage, often dubbed "tokenmaxxing," toward more cost discipline. Major firms such as Uber, Meta, Amazon, and Walmart have also implemented similar spending limits or directed employees toward lower-cost AI models amid growing visibility of AI usage expenses due to token-based pricing.