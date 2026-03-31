Tesla pivot to AI and robots hits shares nearly 20%

HSBC's Tyndall warns Tesla 60% downside

HSBC analyst Mike Tyndall thinks Tesla's stock could drop another 60%, pointing to fierce EV competition and what he calls overestimating global growth opportunities.

Tesla is also struggling to launch its Cybercab robotaxi and is waiting on key approvals for its self-driving tech in Europe.

The big picture? Tesla might need to rethink its strategy if it wants to bounce back.