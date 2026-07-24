Tesla plunges 15% after earnings miss, short sellers net $4.1B
Business
Tesla shares took a nosedive of as much as 15% on July 23, 2026 (their biggest single-day fall in over a year) after the company's latest results missed profit expectations and raised eyebrows about its AI spending.
The real winners? Short sellers, who recorded a massive $4.1 billion in just one day.
Retail investors poured $42 million into Tesla
Even with the plunge, retail investors poured $42 million into Tesla that day, making it the most-bought stock despite all the drama.
Tesla's sky-high valuation and ambitious AI plans have critics worried, but plenty of fans still see this as a long-term opportunity, proving that when it comes to Tesla, opinions (and stakes) are as high as ever.