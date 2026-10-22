Tesla posts $1.53 billion free cash flow, trims 2026 investment
Tesla just pulled in $1.53 billion in free cash flow for the third quarter, more than Wall Street was expecting.
The company also spent less than planned, dropping its 2026 investment target from more than $25 billion to $20 billion.
While that's good for the bottom line now, some are worried it could slow down future projects like AI, robotics, and self-driving tech.
Tesla FSD attach tops 3 quarters
Tesla's capital spending was only $4.7 billion this quarter (way under the $7.5 billion analysts guessed), which gave the stock a quick 2% bump before settling back down.
Even with net income falling 43%, Tesla still delivered 486,532 cars and beat revenue expectations, thanks in part to higher gasoline prices pushing up demand.
Oh, and Elon Musk casually mentioned he might be talking about a merger with SpaceX soon, but didn't spill any details.
Meanwhile, Tesla reported stronger adoption of its driver-assistance technology in North America, with the FSD (supervised) attach rate exceeding three-quarters of new vehicle deliveries.