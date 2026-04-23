Tesla posts $22.4B Q1 revenue up 16% as growth cools Business Apr 23, 2026

Tesla pulled in $22.4 billion in revenue for the first quarter of 2026, a 16% boost from last year, thanks to more car sales and a growing number of people subscribing to its Full Self-Driving tech (now at 1.28 million users).

Still, this quarter's numbers were lower than the last two quarters, hinting that Tesla's rapid growth might be cooling off a bit.