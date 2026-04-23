Tesla posts $22.4B Q1 revenue up 16% as growth cools
Tesla pulled in $22.4 billion in revenue for the first quarter of 2026, a 16% boost from last year, thanks to more car sales and a growing number of people subscribing to its Full Self-Driving tech (now at 1.28 million users).
Still, this quarter's numbers were lower than the last two quarters, hinting that Tesla's rapid growth might be cooling off a bit.
Tesla reports $477 million net income
Net income climbed to $477 million even as EV sales faced headwinds after the US federal tax credit was ended.
Tesla delivered about 358,000 cars out of over 408,000 produced.
After sharing these results on Wednesday, Tesla's stock jumped 4%.
Looking ahead, Elon Musk says the company is betting big on AI and robotics with plans to ramp up its Optimus robot and expand robotaxi services in Texas.