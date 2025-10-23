Tesla posts $28B revenue in Q3 2025, profit falls 37%

Tesla has posted a profitable third quarter, with $1.4 billion in net income on $28.1 billion in revenue. The result marks a 12% increase in revenue but a 37% decrease in profits compared to the same period last year. The company's revenue exceeded Wall Street's expectations of $26.24 billion, according to LSEG data.

Financial breakdown Operating income bounces back to $1.6 billion Tesla's operating income bounced back to $1.6 billion, with a quarter of that coming from selling regulatory credits to other automakers. The company reported $417 million in regulatory credit sales, down 44% year-over-year. However, this income is expected to disappear eventually after President Trump's budget bill was passed, which removed penalties for automakers that exceed emission standards.

Financial stability Cash reserves grow by 24% in Q3 Tesla's cash reserves grew by 24% in Q3 to $41.6 billion. However, the company's free cash flow, which is the amount of cash generated after accounting for day-to-day operating expenses and capital expenditures, stood at just $3.9 billion. This indicates that while Tesla's cash reserves are healthy, its ability to generate surplus cash after covering operational costs is relatively low.

Market performance Gross margins remain a point of interest Tesla's gross margins remained a point of interest, with investors hoping for improvements after months of decline. The company reported 18% gross margins, slightly up from last quarter's 17.2% but down from the 19.8% reported in Q3 2024. Despite these challenges, Tesla delivered a record number of EVs in Q3, totaling 497,099 vehicles—7.4% more than Q3 2024 and about 50,000 more than its production output during the same period.