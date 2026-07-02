Tesla posts best 2nd quarter with over 480,000 deliveries
Business
Tesla delivered more than 480,000 vehicles around the world in the second quarter of 2026, a jump of over 120,000 from last quarter and its best second quarter ever.
Even with the US electric vehicle market getting tougher, Tesla managed to keep demand strong and set a new milestone.
Tesla rolls out cheaper model versions
Most of these cars were Model 3s and Model Ys, but there were also Cybertrucks and some leftover Model S and Model X units in the mix.
Tesla nearly matched its all-time quarterly record from late last year.
Its strategy? Expanding into more markets and rolling out cheaper versions of its popular models, making Teslas more accessible for everyone.