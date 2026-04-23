Tesla Q1 profit 41 cents beats estimates as stock rises

Tesla pivots to AI and robotaxis

The company is shifting gears from just cars to more AI and robotics, rolling out self-driving vehicles in Texas and planning robotaxi launches in Florida and Las Vegas.

Elon Musk called these moves important, even if it's too early to say how much money they'll bring in.

Meanwhile, Tesla has stopped making the Model S and X, and is working on a smaller EV to take on Chinese rivals as competition heats up and US demand cools due to changing EV incentives.