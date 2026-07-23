Tesla Q2 revenue rises 26% as profit and shares fall

Margins took a hit too: gross margin dropped to 16.8%, below the hoped-for 19.4%, as Tesla sold more affordable Model 3 and Y cars after retiring the pricier S and X models.

Operating expenses jumped by 47%, shrinking operating margin to just 1.4%.

Big spending continued: capital expenditures soared by 142% to $5.79 billion, and free cash flow turned negative at $1.1 billion, raising more questions about financial health this year as shares have already fallen 15%.