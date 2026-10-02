Tesla Q3 2026 deliveries 486,532 beat analysts, shares rise 2%
Business
Tesla just dropped its third-quarter 2026 numbers: 486,532 cars delivered, well above what analysts guessed.
While it's a bit less than last year's record, it's still up from last quarter and enough to give Tesla shares a 2% lift.
Tesla built 464,391 vehicles, deployed 13.7GWh
Tesla built 464,391 vehicles this quarter and deployed 13.7 GWh of energy storage products.
Even with strong competition from Chinese brands like BYD and Xiaomi and the end of a big US tax credit, demand for EVs is holding up thanks to high fuel prices and energy worries.
More details are coming in Tesla's full earnings report on October 21.