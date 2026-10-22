Tesla Q3 2026 revenue tops estimates as AI costs rise
Business
Tesla outperformed expectations in Q3 2026, pulling in $28.05 billion, thanks to higher-than-expected vehicle deliveries and strong demand for its energy storage technology.
However, all that spending on AI and robotaxis meant profits weren't quite as shiny.
Tesla posts $1.53B free cash flow
Tesla spent $4.73 billion this quarter, less than analysts guessed, but still up from last year.
Instead of losing cash like many expected, Tesla actually ended with a positive free cash flow of $1.53 billion.
The energy division kept growing, and the company is even exploring a possible merger with SpaceX.
Investors seemed happy: Tesla's stock climbed more than 1% after the news.