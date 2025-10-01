Tesla raises Model Y lease prices after federal tax credit ends
Tesla just raised monthly lease costs for the Model Y starting October 1, 2025, right after the $7,500 federal EV tax credit expired before September 30.
Model Y leases now run $529-$599 (up from $479-$529).
Expired tax credit used to make EVs more affordable
The expired tax credit used to make EVs a lot more affordable—before it, electric cars averaged about $57,000 (roughly $8k more than gas cars).
Ford and GM are still letting some customers use the credit for leased vehicles, but those deals won't last once their stock runs out.
Tesla expects to deliver 457,000 vehicles in Q3 2025
Even with higher prices and less incentive help, Wall Street expects Tesla to deliver 457,000 vehicles in Q3 2025 (up from 384,000 in Q2), thanks to buyers hurrying before the tax break ended.
Still, CEO Elon Musk cautioned that "rough quarters" could be ahead for the company.