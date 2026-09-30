Why Tesla has lined up credit backup worth $30B
What's the story
Tesla has secured $30 billion in new credit lines to help scale its upcoming products, including the Cybercab robotaxi and Optimus robot. The company announced yesterday that Citibank has agreed to a $20 billion, three-year delayed-draw term loan facility. Wells Fargo also signed an $8 billion, five-year revolving credit facility and a $2 billion revolving credit facility with a 364-day term.
Financial outlook
Tesla has over $40B in cash and investments
Despite the massive credit lines, Tesla doesn't intend to draw on these loan facilities this year. The company has already estimated a minimum of $25 billion in capital expenditures for 2026. As of the second quarter of 2026, Tesla had approximately $9 billion in debt but also held cash and investments exceeding $40 billion.
Production expansion
New manufacturing lines for Optimus robot and Semi
The development of Tesla's new products has necessitated the establishment of new manufacturing lines. For the Semi and Optimus robot, the company has opted to build dedicated factories. This move is part of Tesla's broader strategy to scale up production capacity as well as meet future demand for its innovative offerings.