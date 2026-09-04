Tesla shares drop over 6% after US cybercab safety probe
Business
Tesla just got hit with a more than 6% stock dip after US safety officials started investigating its new Cybercab.
The big question? Whether these two-seater self-driving cars (launched in Austin and missing basics like steering wheels and pedals) actually meet federal safety rules.
US investigators probe Tesla exemption decisions
The investigation is zeroing in on how Tesla decided some safety regulations didn't apply to the Cybercab.
Out of 420 autonomous Teslas in Texas, 45 are Cybercabs so far.
This comes as regulators are also thinking about relaxing some rules for self-driving cars overall, hinting that things could get interesting for future tech on the roads.