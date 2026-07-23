Tesla shares fall 14% after Q2 profit miss, cash burn

Tesla's stock just took a 14% dive, its biggest one-day fall since June 2025, after missing profit expectations for the second quarter.

The company earned $0.33 per share (Wall Street wanted $0.51), even though it sold over 480,000 vehicles and pulled in $28.2 billion in revenue.

But here's the kicker: Tesla burned through $1.09 billion in cash this quarter, its first negative free cash flow in two years.