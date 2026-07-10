Tesla shares hold steady amid SpaceX IPO and merger rumors

SpaceX shares dip below $150

SpaceX kicked off trading at $150 per share and closed Thursday at $152.16, but is now back below $150 after a Friday drop.

Retail investors are piling in, and most analysts say it's a "buy," expecting shares to climb 55% over the next year.

Still, there are questions about whether SpaceX can really live up to its $2 trillion price tag, though many believe it could follow Tesla's path from skepticism to major growth.