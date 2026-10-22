Tesla starts Optimus humanoid robot production at Fremont plant
Business
Tesla just kicked off production of its Optimus humanoid robots at the Fremont, California plant, yes, the same place where they used to build electric cars.
The company says their robot-building process is good enough for commercial use now, though they're still working on making it better.
Tesla profits fall 43% this quarter
All this robot and artificial intelligence development hasn't been cheap. Tesla's profits dropped 43% this quarter.
Revenue slipped a bit to $28.04 billion, with electric-vehicle sales staying flat at $20 billion even though deliveries were up.
On the bright side, Tesla's services business jumped 33%, bringing in $4.6 billion and helping steady things with a record $734 million gross profit from services and other offerings.