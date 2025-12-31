Next Article
Tesla's 2025 delivery forecast misses the mark
Business
Tesla just dropped its 2025 delivery numbers—and they're not what fans or investors hoped for.
The company expects to deliver 1.64 million cars next year, down 8% from last year's record and marking its second consecutive annual decline.
This is way below CEO Elon Musk's earlier promises of strong growth.
Why does this matter?
The lower forecast has caught investors off guard, with Q4 numbers missing Wall Street estimates by a noticeable margin.
Part of the reason: Tesla lost a $7,500 EV subsidy under former President Trump, making their cars pricier for buyers.
With Musk betting big on self-driving tech and aiming for huge future sales goals, this slowdown is a reality check for anyone watching Tesla's next move.