Tesla's Berlin factory works council election: Giga United wins big
Tesla's Berlin-area factory just held its works council election, and the non-union group Giga United scored a big win—24 out of 37 seats.
IG Metall, Germany's major auto workers' union, picked up only 13 seats.
Even with this setback, IG Metall's lead candidate Laura Arndt says they're not giving up on pushing for better conditions for Tesla workers.
IG Metall's fight for workers' rights at Tesla
The election wasn't exactly smooth—there were legal disputes and accusations flying between Tesla management and IG Metall, including claims (which the union denied) about secret recordings.
This all points to a bigger clash over worker rights at Tesla, especially since CEO Elon Musk has been openly anti-union.
For IG Metall, it's about standing up for employees in a changing industry—and they're already looking ahead to the next vote in 2028.