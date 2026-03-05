Tesla's Berlin factory works council election: Giga United wins big

IG Metall's fight for workers' rights at Tesla

The election wasn't exactly smooth—there were legal disputes and accusations flying between Tesla management and IG Metall, including claims (which the union denied) about secret recordings.

This all points to a bigger clash over worker rights at Tesla, especially since CEO Elon Musk has been openly anti-union.

For IG Metall, it's about standing up for employees in a changing industry—and they're already looking ahead to the next vote in 2028.