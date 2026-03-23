Tesla's India plans shift from EVs to energy storage
Tesla is shifting gears in India, moving past just selling electric vehicles (EVs) and now aiming to bring its energy storage technology here.
The company's hiring for a lead to help launch its Megapack (for the grid) and Powerwall (for homes), hoping to catch the wave as India pushes for far more renewable energy by 2030.
Tesla's batteries could be a game-changer
India's racing toward cleaner power, and that means a huge need for ways to store solar and wind energy.
Tesla's batteries could be a game-changer, but they'll have to compete with big local names like Tata Power, Adani Group, and Reliance Industries.
Tesla has already entered the Indian market with Model Y
Yes. Tesla rolled out its Model Y SUV in mid-2025, with solid buzz, sold just over 100 cars and received orders for about 600 EVs in just a few months.
Sharad Agarwal is leading Tesla's India team as they look to plug into both the car scene and the country's growing clean energy market.