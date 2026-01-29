Tesla's Q4: Surprising profits, but a tough year overall

Why does it matter?

Tesla delivered fewer cars—Q4 deliveries fell 16% from last year—but they're not just about cars anymore.

The company hit a new record for energy storage deployments.

Plus, they're putting $2 billion into xAI (Elon Musk's AI venture), showing Tesla wants to stay ahead in tech beyond just EVs.

If you're following how big brands pivot and adapt, this is one to watch.