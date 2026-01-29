Tesla's Q4: Surprising profits, but a tough year overall
Tesla wrapped up 2025 with better-than-expected profits in the last quarter, even though its main car business took a hit.
Earnings per share landed at $0.50 (above the $0.44 forecast), and revenue reached $24.9 billion—beating Wall Street's guess.
Still, this was Tesla's first year where overall revenue dropped (down 3%), with automotive revenues falling 11% year-over-year.
Why does it matter?
Tesla delivered fewer cars—Q4 deliveries fell 16% from last year—but they're not just about cars anymore.
The company hit a new record for energy storage deployments.
Plus, they're putting $2 billion into xAI (Elon Musk's AI venture), showing Tesla wants to stay ahead in tech beyond just EVs.
If you're following how big brands pivot and adapt, this is one to watch.