Tesla's record Q3 delivery fails to impress investors

Analysts say these big numbers might not last. With federal incentives and emissions credits fading out, future earnings look shaky. Garrett Nelson from CFRA flagged that Tesla hasn't launched any new models lately, and Rivian's weak outlook hints at a possible EV market slowdown once subsidies disappear.

Musk anticipates 'rough quarters' ahead

Elon Musk is bracing everyone for "a few rough quarters" as cheaper Teslas get delayed post-tax credit.

European sales also slid by 22.5% in August even though EV demand there is up overall.

Now, investors are watching Tesla's AI and robotaxi plans as they wait for the full Q3 update on October 22, 2025.