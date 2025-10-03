Tesla's record Q3 delivery fails to impress investors
Tesla just delivered its highest-ever 497,099 cars in Q3 2025, but the stock still dropped over 5% on October 2.
Investors aren't celebrating because many buyers rushed to grab the $7,500 federal tax credit before it expired—raising doubts about demand with the expiration of federal tax credits.
Analysts warn of potential demand drop
Analysts say these big numbers might not last. With federal incentives and emissions credits fading out, future earnings look shaky.
Garrett Nelson from CFRA flagged that Tesla hasn't launched any new models lately, and Rivian's weak outlook hints at a possible EV market slowdown once subsidies disappear.
Musk anticipates 'rough quarters' ahead
Elon Musk is bracing everyone for "a few rough quarters" as cheaper Teslas get delayed post-tax credit.
European sales also slid by 22.5% in August even though EV demand there is up overall.
Now, investors are watching Tesla's AI and robotaxi plans as they wait for the full Q3 update on October 22, 2025.