Tether eyes $500B valuation, plans to sell 3% stake: Report

USDT's dominance and Tether's growth strategy

USDT remains a big deal in crypto, helping keep prices steady with its huge $173 billion market cap.

Tether's making moves to grow in the US too: they recently brought on Bo Hines, a former White House crypto policy adviser, and are prepping to launch USAT—a new stablecoin designed for US residents.

With rivals like Circle going public earlier this year, these steps show Tether's not slowing down anytime soon.