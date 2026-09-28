Tewolde Gebremariam to lead Air India, prioritizes financial stability
Business
Tewolde Gebremariam, set to take over as Air India's CEO in October, is making financial stability his top priority.
At a town hall on Monday, he talked about boosting revenue, cutting costs, and even hinted at rewards for staff who help save money.
He is also looking to tap into Air India's international routes and cargo business for growth.
Gebremariam led Ethiopian expansion, faces costs
Gebremariam, who led Ethiopian Airlines through a period of rapid expansion, joins at a tough time: rising costs from airspace restrictions and closer regulatory scrutiny have put pressure on the airline.
His focus is on getting Air India financially healthy and ready for the future.