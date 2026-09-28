Tewolde Gebremariam to lead Air India prioritizing safety and punctuality
Business
Tewolde Gebremariam, soon to lead Air India, says his main focus will be safety and making sure flights run on time.
In a chat with more than 24,000 staff on September 28, he recognized the progress since Air India's return to the Tata Group but admitted there's still a lot to do.
His appointment is waiting for final approval.
Tewolde Gebremariam urges staff speak up
Gebremariam is encouraging everyone at Air India to look out for safety together and speak up about issues early.
He also wants front-line staff to have more say in real-time decisions so passengers get better service, even when things don't go as planned.
He's stepping in just as Air India aims to grow with India's booming economy.