Texas court sides with Alex Jones, pauses the onion takeover
Business
The Onion's plan to take over Infowars and give it a satirical twist just hit pause, thanks to a Texas appeals court siding with Alex Jones, who challenged the move.
Even with this temporary win, Jones is leaving his Austin studio after the receiver stopped covering its ongoing operating costs.
Sandy Hook families back Infowars shutdown
Jones owes more than $1.3 billion to Sandy Hook families after spreading false claims about the tragedy, and those families are supporting The Onion's attempt to shut down Infowars for good.
Their lawyer, Chris Mattei, says they just want things resolved quickly, so the families can finally get what they're owed.
As Mattei put it, these judgments have been blessed by the United States Supreme Court, so timely action matters.