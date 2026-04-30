Texas court sides with Alex Jones, pauses the onion takeover

Sandy Hook families back Infowars shutdown

Jones owes more than $1.3 billion to Sandy Hook families after spreading false claims about the tragedy, and those families are supporting The Onion's attempt to shut down Infowars for good.

Their lawyer, Chris Mattei, says they just want things resolved quickly, so the families can finally get what they're owed.

As Mattei put it, these judgments have been blessed by the United States Supreme Court, so timely action matters.