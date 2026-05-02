Why SpaceX has been sued by homeowners in Texas

The lawsuit claims that in conducting its Starship testing, launching, and landing operations, SpaceX has repeatedly subjected surrounding areas to "extraordinary amounts of acoustic energy including noise, vibrations, and sonic booms." The plaintiffs are residents of the area around SpaceX's Starbase in Cameron County. They argue that the company did not properly assess the impact of its flights on nearby homes and continued with launches despite knowing there was a good chance their properties could be damaged.

Claim

Lawsuit accuses SpaceX of being aware of risks

The lawsuit also highlights the immense power of SpaceX's Starship, which generates more than 16 million pounds of thrust, almost double that of NASA's Space Launch System. The complaint further accuses SpaceX of being aware of the risks but proceeding with its operations "with conscious indifference to the rights, safety, or welfare of others, including plaintiffs." This case is Jazmin Aguilar et al v. Space Exploration Technologies in US District Court for Southern District of Texas.