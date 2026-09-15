Thatch raises $108 million, reaches $1B valuation as healthcare costs climb

Thatch, a startup making employer healthcare less expensive and more flexible, just reached a $1 billion valuation after raising $108 million from investors like The General Partnership.

That's more than double its previous value just 17 months ago, fueled by a massive jump in recurring revenue.

The timing is key, as employer healthcare costs are expected to climb over 8% by 2027 and companies are looking for smarter ways to cover treatments that typical plans don't include.