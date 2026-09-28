The Economic Times hosts Future of Knowledge Work Summit 2026
Business
Heads up if you're curious about the future of work!
The Economic Times is bringing together over 300 business leaders and AI experts in Mumbai on November 19 for the Future of Knowledge Work Summit 2026.
They'll dive into how AI is shaking up jobs, productivity, and decision-making inside companies.
Summit features 15+ speakers, 10+ sessions
Expect 15+ speakers across 10+ sessions, with talks on how companies are actually using AI and boosting productivity.
Highlights include the debut of an "AI Adoption Index," panels on using AI for hiring and decision-making, plus discussions about reskilling workers for a tech-driven world.
There's also plenty of networking time for leaders looking to connect.