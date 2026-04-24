The Economic Times launches 2026 awards for innovative AI products
The Economic Times just kicked off its 2026 awards for the most innovative AI products, spotlighting Indian startups that are actually making a difference with real-world solutions.
If you're building something cool in AI, the early-bird period ends on April 30. It's a solid way to boost your startup's visibility and credibility.
As ET puts it, these awards help show investors and buyers that your product really delivers.
Economic Times awards boost Indian startups
Winning or even participating isn't just about bragging rights. It's a chance to connect with founders, industry leaders, and policymakers.
That could mean new collaborations, funding possibilities, or getting your tech into more businesses.
Plus, it's a great way to clearly show off what makes your innovation stand out in India's fast-growing AI scene.