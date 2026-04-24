The Economic Times launches 2026 awards for innovative AI products Business Apr 24, 2026

The Economic Times just kicked off its 2026 awards for the most innovative AI products, spotlighting Indian startups that are actually making a difference with real-world solutions.

If you're building something cool in AI, the early-bird period ends on April 30. It's a solid way to boost your startup's visibility and credibility.

As ET puts it, these awards help show investors and buyers that your product really delivers.