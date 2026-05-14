The Economic Times to launch Alpha Wealth Summit in Mumbai

Radhika Gupta 100 cr masterclass

Vikas Khemani will dive into finding hidden gems in tough markets, while Radhika Gupta (Edelweiss Mutual Fund) leads a master class on building a ₹100 crore portfolio with realistic returns.

There's also a big debate ( Amritkaal or AI-kaal? India's Next Decade) where experts will unpack whether India is headed for economic growth or an AI-powered transformation.

Perfect if you want to stay ahead of the curve in finance!