The Economic Times to launch Alpha Wealth Summit in Mumbai
The Economic Times is launching its first Alpha Wealth Summit in Mumbai on June 4, 2026, bringing together top market experts to share practical tips for growing your money, even when the market feels unpredictable.
Expect insights on smart portfolio building, spotting new opportunities, and how AI is shaking up investing.
Radhika Gupta 100 cr masterclass
Vikas Khemani will dive into finding hidden gems in tough markets, while Radhika Gupta (Edelweiss Mutual Fund) leads a master class on building a ₹100 crore portfolio with realistic returns.
There's also a big debate ( Amritkaal or AI-kaal? India's Next Decade) where experts will unpack whether India is headed for economic growth or an AI-powered transformation.
Perfect if you want to stay ahead of the curve in finance!