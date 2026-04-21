Alex Jones's controversial platform 'Infowars' might have a new owner

The Onion, a popular satirical website, is planning to lease Alex Jones's controversial platform Infowars. The move comes after a Texas court provisionally approved the leasing agreement. If finalized, The Onion owner Global Tetrahedron will pay $81,000 per month for six months to lease Infowars from Free Speech Systems. The deal also includes an option to extend the lease for another six months.

Announcement Comedian Tim Heidecker will be the new creative director Ben Collins, CEO of The Onion, announced the plan to take over Infowars on social media. He said comedian Tim Heidecker would be the new creative director for Infowars. Collins also shared a statement from fake Global Tetrahedron owner Bryce P Tetraeder, that read, "With this new InfoWars, we will democratize psychological torture."

Financial troubles Infowars filed for bankruptcy in 2022 Jones and Infowars's parent firm Free Speech Systems declared bankruptcy in 2022. The financial woes were compounded by a $1.4 billion defamation judgment against Jones for falsely claiming that the Sandy Hook school shooting was a political hoax aimed at promoting gun control. The proposed leasing deal is subject to approval by Texas judge Maya Guerra Gamble, who had previously blocked an earlier sale of Infowars to The Onion.

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